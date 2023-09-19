Multi-vehicle crash reported inside Boston's O'Neill Tunnel

A multiple-vehicle crash in Boston's O'Neill Tunnel on Tuesday morning caused delays.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Interstate 93 southbound inside the tunnel, at Exit 17, the Government Center exit. The two center lanes were temporarily shut down as a result, but reopened shortly after noon.

Multi-vehicle crash with injuries in #Boston on I-93-SB O’Neill Tunnel at Exit 17 (Gov'mt Center/Callahan Tunnel). Two center lanes are closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 19, 2023

Photos from the scene showed emergency crews at the scene of a crash involving at least three vehicles, one of which was turned sideways in the tunnel.

There was no word on injuries.

No further details were immediately available.