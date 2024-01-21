Multiple injured in four car crash in Dracut

Authorities are investigating a four car crash that left multiple people injured in Dracut, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Dracut Police say they responded to a report of a crash in the area of 1020 Merrimack Avenue on Route 110 at around 9 p.m.

First responders say there are multiple serious injuries in the crash.

Police said Route 110 was expected to be closed for several hours but are yet to update on wether it has been reopened.

The crash is under investigation.