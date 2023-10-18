New residents set to move into Chelsea Soldier's Home after investigations

20 residents will be moving into the newly constructed Veterans Home after the facility obtained licensure as a skilled nursing facility from Department of Public Health this week.

The first 20 residents are transitioning into the building on Wednesday, October 18.

"Today represents the start of a new chapter when it comes to providing exceptional long-term care for our Massachusetts veterans," stated Secretary Jon Santiago. "Our cutting-edge facility represents a pivotal juncture in our ongoing mission to honor our veterans through top-tier care and support. As we prepare to expand our services to additional residents and staff, I’m grateful for the dedication of the Chelsea Board of Trustees and the collaborative efforts of our frontline workers in housekeeping, dietary, and nursing" he added.

“The new facility embodies the collective dreams and efforts of our veteran community, with support from dedicated staff and visionary leadership. It marks the beginning of our next chapter in delivering exceptional veteran care,” stated Robert Engell, Executive Director of Veterans’ Homes and Housing.

There will be a recognition survey by Veterans Affairs will be the next step to becoming a fully operational Community Living Center.

31 died at the Chelsea Soldiers' Home from COVID-19 in 2020.

The Massachusetts' Executive Office of Veterans' Services back in June that it had had called in the Department of Public Health after 15 residents and 10 workers at the Chelsea Soldiers' Home tested positive for COVID-19.