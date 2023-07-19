Crime and Courts

New Zealand police respond to gunman near team Norway hotel at Women's World Cup

The incident comes as many soccer teams were gathering in New Zealand for the FIFA Women's World Cup

By Nick Perry

New Zealand police responded Thursday to reports that a gunman had fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland.

The New Zealand Herald reported that at least six people had been injured, including a police officer, who was able to walk to an ambulance with assistance from colleagues.

Police described it as a “significant incident” but said the situation had been contained to a single building that was under construction in lower Queen Street. Police were urging people to avoid the area or stay inside their buildings if already there.

The incident comes as many soccer teams were gathering in New Zealand for the FIFA Women's World Cup. The opening match is scheduled for Thursday between New Zealand and Norway.

