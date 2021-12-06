NH Ice Castles Under Construction, Expected to Open in January

The popular Ice Castles attraction is under construction and is expected to open sometime in January of 2022 in New Hampshire.

The annual winter attraction, which draws tens of thousands of visitors each year, features ice slides, crawl spaces, caves and fountains illuminated at night. There is also a snow tubing hill, a forest walk, horse-drawn sleigh rides and a new ice sculpture garden and an illuminated winter fairy village this winter.

Ice Castles

Construction has already begun, with ice artisans growing, harvesting and hand-placing icicles to create the frozen attraction. Each day, up to 10,000 icicles are being added to the multi-acre ice castle.

The attraction is expected to open in early January, weather permitting.

A limited number of priority booking vouchers went on sale Monday at www.icecastles.com/new-hampshire/.

The New Hampshire Ice Castles are one of five across the U.S. The others are in Midway, Utah; Brighton, Minnesota; Lake George, New York; and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.