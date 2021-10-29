Off-Duty Mass. State Police Trooper Facing Charges in Fatal Boston Crash

An off-duty Massachusetts State Police trooper is facing charges after he was involved in a fatal crash in Boston overnight.

The crash occurred on Interstate 93 in Dorchester shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The trooper, Kristopher Carr, 25, of Monson, had just graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy last week and is assigned to the Westfield barracks.

Carr is charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, state police said. He is in state police custody and is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Friday.

State police said Carr was relieved of duty overnight and he will be terminated on Friday.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

State police said their preliminary investigation indicates that Carr was driving an SUV south on I-93 when he lost control, struck a median barrier and came to a stop perpendicular to the two left lanes. Carr and his female passenger exited the SUV and while they were outside of the vehicle, a motorcycle that was also traveling south struck their vehicle.

The motorcycle driver was taken to Boston medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified by police as Christopher Zike, 51, of Winthrop.

Carr and the 21-year-old female passenger of his SUV sustained minor injuries.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Zike’s life and express our condolences to his family," State Police Col. Christopher Mason said in a statement. "Upon responding to the incident Troopers immediately began an investigation that ultimately led to the determination that the probationary member was responsible and that criminal charges were warranted. We also immediately relieved him of duty and then terminated his employment as his actions, as indicated by the evidence, are in direct violation of the standards of integrity, conduct, and professionalism demanded by the Department."

State police are continuing to investigate the crash. No further information was immediately available.