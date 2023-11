Firefighters battled flames in a vacant building in Boston early Saturday morning.

Boston Fire said they extinguished the fire from a vacant building under construction on Sawyer Ave. in Dorchester.

Early this morning companies were able to quickly extinguish a fire from a vacant building under construction on Sawyer Ave in Dorchester. 1 Firefighter was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ with minor injuries, the cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/voLxwnL5mi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 18, 2023

One firefighter was transported toa hospital with injuries.

The fire is under investigation.