Wellesley

One Person Transported Via Helicopter After Serious Crash in Wellesley

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police are on scene at the site of a serious crash in Wellesley, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Authorities say the crash occurred on Route 9 east after Weston Road.

Images show a car turned over while police investigate the scene.

The victim is being transported to a Boston hospital via MedFlight, according to police.

Police say this will be an extended operation with only one lane open.

