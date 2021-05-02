New England Patriots

Patriots' NFL Draft 2021 Grades: Pick-By-Pick With Analysis

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry combed through each one of the picks with some superlatives

By Phil Perry

Perry: Patriots draft grade; superlatives for all eight picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots came away from the 2021 NFL Draft with two first-round talents from the top college program in the country. One plays the most important position on the field and gives New England's offense a plan for the future. The other, who slid to the second round due to maturity concerns held by other clubs, plays one of the most important positions in Bill Belichick's defense.

On a team that isn't loaded with openings after a whirlwind spending spree in free agency, to get two promising players on the first two days of the draft means the way-too-early draft grade here has to be a good one. Especially since the quarterback, arguably the best fit for the Patriots in this draft class, fell into their laps at No. 15.

So what's the grade? Give them an A-.

Why? Let's comb through each one of the picks with some superlatives and by laying out who we saw as the best options for the Patriots had they decided to go a different route with each of their selections.

Patriots' 2021 NFL Draft grades: Pick-by-pick with analysis

