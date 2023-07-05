Man in critical condition after shooting at Union Station in New Haven, Conn.

A man is in critical condition and two suspects are on the loose after a shooting broke out on the platform at Union Station in New Haven Wednesday night, city officials said.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said they were notified of shots fired at about 8:35 p.m.

A possible dispute broke out on a train and it allegedly spilled out onto the platform between tracks 12 and 14, according to police. Officials said a man was found on the train platform with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

New Haven Police confirmed Thursday that the victim was a 34-year-old New Haven resident who is originally from New Jersey. He remains in stable, but critical condition.

Two suspects involved in the shooting apparently fled the scene. Police said it appears that at least one suspect got on a bus to the New Haven Green and then boarded a second bus. The destination of the second bus is unclear.

Authorities are actively looking for the two suspects in connection to the incident.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and that there is no danger to the general public.

DroneRanger DroneRanger captures video of the police response to a shooting at Union Station.

"It happened at our home train station. It's a really scary incident, but it's important to note that it's people who were in a dispute with one another - and doesn't appear to have been a random shooting," New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.

The MTA is leading the investigation. New Haven police, Amtrak police and state police are also investigating.

A large police presence could be seen in the area. All train service was halted at Union Station while officials investigated. Service resumed about two hours later, according to MTA.

New Haven Line service has resumed between New Haven and West Haven with residual delays of up to 20 minutes after earlier police activity at New Haven. pic.twitter.com/P5HW7STCz5 — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) July 6, 2023

We spoke with people who were on the train and in the station at the time of the shooting.

"It was pop pop, maybe somebody had fireworks. I didn't hear it, I was in the car behind and the doors were closed, then we were locked in," said Bretta Buckingham of New York City.

Colin Black, who witnessed the incident, said he was charging his phone in the train station when several police officers started running.

"We thought it could be a stabbing because we didn't hear any gunshots, and then more police came and more police came," Black said.

People traveling at Union Station were extra cautious after hearing about the incident.

"It certainly makes me mindful of the family sticking together and be aware of our surroundings," said Arthur Newman of Maryland.

"Bullets don't know a name, innocent bystanders could have been hurt, me and my wife could have been involved. Children, anyone, that's terrifying," said Steven Haynes of Philadelphia.

There was a heavy police presence at the train station Thursday.