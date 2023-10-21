READING

Police investigate motor vehicle break-ins in Reading

getty images

Authorities in Reading, Massachusets are investigating several car break-ins in the area on Friday night.

Reading police say they received multiple reports of car break-ins during the night and then received a report of a car that was stolen in Reading but found in Somerville.

If you have any information about these incidents you are urged to call 781-944-1212.

The incidents are under investigation.

