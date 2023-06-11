Police investigating sexual assault in Brighton

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a sexual assault that was reported to have happened on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton on Sunday morning.

Authorities say a man was walking along Soldiers Field Road between 3 and 4 a.m. when a car pulled up asking for directions.

Police say the vehicle followed the man after he said he couldn't give directions.

The driver exited the vehicle, approached the victim and then physically and sexually assaulted him until the victim fought back and the suspect returned to his vehicle and drove away, according to authorities.

The suspect was describe as a 6 foot tall man with a middle eastern accent. The vehicle may be a gray Honda CRV, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.