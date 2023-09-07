Police officer dead, second officer injured in crash in Hartford

A police officer has died after being involved in a crash in Hartford late Wednesday night, according to Hartford police.

A police cruiser was involved in the crash in the area of Asylum Avenue near Cogswell Street.

According to police, a second officer was hospitalized in stable, but guarded condition.

NBC Connecticut A police presence could be seen at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

A portion of Asylum Avenue remained blocked off for several hours as police conducted their investigation.

It is not clear what happened prior to the crash, but Hartford police say a suspect is in custody.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody planned to release more information on Thursday morning.