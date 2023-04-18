Police Respond to ‘Serious Crash' Involving Motorcycle in Dedham

Emergency crews are at the scene of a "serious crash" involving a motorcycle in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon.

Dedham police said in a tweet shortly after 12:30 p.m. that they are at the scene of a crash at 308 Bridge St.

Emergency responders are working a serious crash involving a motorcycle at 308 Bridge Street. Please seek alternate routes until the scene clears. — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) April 18, 2023

Aerial footage from the crash scene showed extensive damage to a fence surrounding a local yard, with debris strewn across the roadway.

Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes until the crash scene is cleared.

No further details were immediately released.