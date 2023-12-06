Multiple victims reported, suspect dead following shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Police said a suspect was found dead Wednesday as officers responded to what officials of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, called a “confirmed active shooter” on campus.

The university said on X, formerly Twitter, the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV’s Lee Business School, and that police were responding to an additional report of shots fired at the nearby student union.

Las Vegas police posted on X that a suspect “has been located and is deceased” about 40 minutes after the initial alert was posted.

“This is not a test,” the university wrote. “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

The shooting occurred in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in U.S. history, the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, in which 60 were killed and hundreds more wounded.