Popular North Shore Pizza Spot Reborn in New Location

A pizza spot on the North Shore has moved to yet another new space.

According to an article in the Daily Voice, Renzo's Pizzeria is now open in Swampscott, having moved from the Willows in Salem. Renzo's had previously been in a space at Revere Beach, and before it closed and moved to Salem, it shared its space for awhile with Bianchi's, a longtime Revere Beach pizzeria that lost its home in 2018 and has been planning to reopen in Lynn. 

The Daily Voice mentions that the new location of Renzo's includes dine-in seating along with takeout and delivery.

The address for Renzo's in Swampscott is 197 Essex Street, Swampscott, MA, 01907. Its Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/renzospizzasalem/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

