Popular Worcester steak and cheese joint to open by Boston University

A Worcester dining spot known for its steak and cheese subs is on its way to Boston.

According to a source, Ziggy Bombs is planning to open by Boston University, with the Instagram page showing posts hinting at this while also saying that locations in both Boston and Leicester are "coming soon." Ziggy Bombs, which has a brick and mortar on Franklin Street in Worcester along with a food truck, offers 10 different types of steak and cheese subs as well as wings, ribs, nachos, fries, onion strings, and "Ziggy Pops."

The website for Ziggy Bombs can be found at https://www.ziggybombssubs.com/

