After a 30-day quarantine to ensure it's healthy, a rare creature is going on display at the New England Aquarium.

The blue lobster, found just once in every 2 million lobsters in the wild, is on view at the Aquarium's Isle of Shoals exhibit — just in time for February school vacation week, the aquarium noted in a release.

The Boston aquarium has received rare-colored lobsters before, including yellow and calico lobsters, seen in about one in 30 million creatures, as well as an orange lobster, seen in one in 20 million, according to the aquarium.

Scientists believe that the off-colored shells are caused by bacteria in the environment, something happening more frequently in the Gulf of Maine with water temperatures rapidly rising, the aquarium said.

On her first recent to Maine, TV talk show icon Oprah Winfrey tried her first lobster roll and gave it rave reviews.