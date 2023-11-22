Private island off California coast hits real estate market for $25 million

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning an island, now is your chance.

A private island in the San Francisco Bay hit the real estate market this month for $25 million.

While that amount of money may buy you a nice piece of luxury real estate in the Bay Area, Red Rock Island currently has no structures, electricity or running water.

The 5.5-acre island is located near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, just north of San Francisco.

The piece of land is the only privately owned island in the San Francisco Bay. The island spans across three Bay Area counties, located where Marin, San Francisco and Contra Costa counties meet.

Prospective buyers will find a beach on the east side of the island and a rocky shoreline to the west and south.

“This extraordinary property offers unrivaled natural beauty, historical significance, and endless potential for the discerning buyer seeking a truly unique and prestigious trophy investment,” the listing reads.

Aerial Canvas An aerial view of Red Rock Island, facing the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

Aerial Canvas A view of a beach located on Red Rock Island in the San Francisco Bay.

The island was previously for sale in 2015 for $5 million, the Associated Press reported.

Christie’s International Real Estate, which is listing the island, noted this is the first time the property has been listed on the MLS, despite previous unofficial efforts to sell.

The island was purchased in 1964 for just under $50,000 by David Glickman, who transferred ownership to the father of Brock Durning, who is currently selling the property.

The real estate company said Durning lives in Alaska and hasn't been to the island in 22 years. He hopes to use the money from the island's sale to care for his aging mother, according to the real estate agency.

Red Rock Island was used in the 19th century for mining manganese, the red mineral that gave the island its reddish color and name.

While Red Rock Island is the only private island for sale in the San Francisco Bay, this isn't the first time an island in the region was up for grabs.

Earlier this year, an island in Solano County's Grizzly Bay was listed for $75 million. The property near Suisun City, named Point Bunker, spans 50-acres.