Report: Patriots Re-Sign Free Agent OL James Ferentz to 1-Year Contract

By Nick Goss

Salary details of James Ferentz's new Patriots contract revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NFL free agency doesn't begin until march 15, but the New England Patriots are already taking care of business with their own free agents.

The Patriots have re-signed offensive lineman James Ferentz to a one-year contract with a base salary of $1.165 million, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday morning.

Longtime NFL reporter Aaron Wilson provided more details on Ferentz's new deal.

Ferentz has played the last five seasons with the Patriots. He made 39 appearances and started nine games during that span. He was part of Super Bowl-winning teams with the Denver Broncos (2015) and Patriots (2018). 

This is a good depth signing at a team-friendly price for the Patriots. Ferentz has been a quality backup center in New England.

The Patriots have now re-signed three of their free agents -- Matthew Slater, Conor McDermott and Ferentz. Other notable Patriots free agents who remain unsigned are wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and cornerback Jonathan Jones.

