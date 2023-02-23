Revere Beach Pizzeria Opens Next Week

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new pizza spot is coming to a space near the water just north of Boston.

According to a source, Revere Beach Pizzeria is planning to open on February 27, with the Facebook page for the Shirley Avenue place confirming that it will debut that day. A post from the Revere Journal indicates that Abel Moreno and his son Emiliano--who are behind the restaurant--also own two locations of Esquite in Revere and that they plan to offer New York-style pizza along with other food items, with the place apparently being focused mainly on takeout.

The address for Revere Beach Pizzeria is 180 Shirley Avenue, Revere, MA, 02151, Its Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088356236645 while its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/reverepizzeria/