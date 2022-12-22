Conn. Singing Goalie Goes Viral With Anthem Save

It was already a sight to see: Ridgefield’s Ashley Collins, in full goalie pads at center ice, singing the national anthem. And then the microphone cut out.

Collins kept going, filling the arena with her voice on her own. She posted the video to her TikTok account and it took off. As of this article, it’s racked up more than 2.7 million views.

That’s not what makes this performance special, though. She’s sang anthems before, true, not typically in full pads before her own games, but she’s done it nonetheless. She wanted this one to be special: it was a benefit game for her teammate, Nia Simpson, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from an illness in October.

“It’s almost like she turned off the mic, it was so crunch in the beginning and then from then on, it was the best anthem I think I’ve ever sang,” Collins said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

She’d wanted it to be perfect, thankfully, Collins knew how to make a save.

“It was really nice to be able to sing for her and her family and make sure that the event, we could donate to her memorial fund,” Collins said.

Collins started singing when she was seven and regularly posts videos to her TikTok, but this one by far has gotten the most attention. TSN, ESPN and the NHL have all reached out about the video.

“It's pretty cool to watch but it doesn't feel real for sure, definitely doesn't,” Collins said.

Hockey isn’t going so bad, either. She only started playing in goal last year. In her first year starting for the Ridgefield Girl’s hockey team, they’re 3-1.