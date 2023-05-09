Senate Democrats Ask Billionaire Harlan Crow to List Gifts to Thomas and Any Other Justices

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday asked the Republican megadonor who has come under scrutiny for providing lavish trips and gifts to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to identify the full extent of what he has given to him and any other justices.

The move that comes as Democrats escalate their calls for ethics reforms at the court.

Justiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and the other Democrats on the committee issued the letter to Harlan Crow requesting that he provide an itemized list of gifts worth more than $415 that he gave to Thomas or any other justices or their family members. They also asked Crow to provide a full list of real estate transactions, transportation, lodging and admission to private clubs he might have provided.

