Senior Defense Department official charged with helping run dogfights

A senior Defense Department official has been charged with helping to run a dogfighting ring in suburban Maryland in which dogs were allegedly electrocuted with jumper cables if they lost.

Frederick D. Moorefield Jr., the Pentagon’s deputy chief information officer, 62, and co-defendant Mario Flythe, 49, were charged by federal authorities with promoting and furthering an animal fighting venture. At their initial court appearance on Sept. 28, a federal judge ordered both defendants released pending trial.

According to an affidavit, Moorefield and Flythe used encrypted messaging to talk to people around the U.S. about dogfighting. Moorefield allegedly used the name “Geehad Kennels” and Flythe allegedly used the name “Razor Sharp Kennels” to identify their respective operations.

The two men and their associates allegedly used encrypted messages to exchange dogfighting videos and to set up fights. Moorefield and the others also discussed how to hide their dogfighting from law enforcement, according to the affidavit.

