Singer Marilyn Manson Wanted on Assault Charges in NH, Police Say

Goth singer Marilyn Manson is wanted on two misdemeanor assault charges over a two-year-old incident at a concert venue in New Hampshire, police said Tuesday.

The assault the "Beautiful People" singer, whose given name is Brian Warner, is accused of involves a videographer at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in New Hampshire, Gilford police said. They didn't offer details on the allegations against Manson.

Police said the warrant for Manson's arrest has been active for some time -- they didn't say how long -- and that he, his agent and his lawyer were aware of it, but "no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges."

NBC10 Boston has reached out to a representative of Manson for a response to the warrant.

The Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is an amphitheater that seats about 8,000 people. Manson played a show there with Rob Zombie and Twins Of Evil on Aug. 18, 2019, though police didn't say what day the alleged assault took place.

Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, after Evan Rachel Wood accused the singer of "horrifically abusing" her "for years."

Manson has recently been accused of abuse by several women, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has confirmed it is investigating him over alleged domestic violence. A representative of the singer's has previously denied any accusations of assault to NBC News.