Small Business and the COVID-19 Crisis: Your Questions Answered

Small businesses in Massachusetts and across the country have been seriously impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Many of them now have to exist in a very different manner than they did before -- and that's if they're able to continue operating at all.
With an eye toward helping local businesses navigate this new world, NBC10 Boston is launching a new weekly small business webinar series to answer questions from small business owners and employees.
"Small Business and the COVID-19 Crisis," hosted by Brian Shactman, will be live on NBC10 Boston's Facebook page on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. You'll also be able to find past editions "on demand" right here on our website and on our YouTube channel.
You can submit your questions live on Facebook or by emailing us ahead of time at web@necn.com with "Small Business and the COVID-19 Crisis" in the subject line.
The topic for Tuesday, April 28 will be "Stimulus Money 1: How Do I Get It?"
Future topics will include:
• Stimulus Money 2: What Do I Do With It?
• Restaurants: The Future of the Industry
• Small Business Success Stories
• Job Hunting