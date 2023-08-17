Somerville's Greentown Labs names former Obama official as CEO

After a national search that lasted months, Somerville-based Greentown Labs found its new leader.

The largest climatetech incubator in North America said Thursday it appointed Kevin Knobloch as its next CEO. He plans to start on Sept. 5.

Knobloch, 66, served as chief of staff of the U.S. Department of Energy during President Obama's second term. He worked with Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz from June 2013 through January 2017.

