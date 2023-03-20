Boston Business Journal

South Korean Bakery Chain Plans Boston-Area Expansion

By Grant Welker

The franchisee of the Boston area’s lone Paris Baguette shop in the Asian food market H Mart is making plans to open more standalone locations across the area.

“It has a big name,” said franchisee Gong Lu of the South Korean bakery and cafe with an international footprint. “It’s an Asian brand, so it’s already a big name in the Asian population.”

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us