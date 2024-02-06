Boston Business Journal

South Shore can't afford to lose hospital beds, say mayor, hospital CEO

By Cassie McGrath

Last February, Signature Brockton Hospital saw a 10-alarm fire shut down most of the hospital's services. Almost a year later, the hospital still is not back up and running. With the owner of Brockton's other major hospital facing a much-publicized financial crisis, the city of Brockton's healthcare safety net is in limbo.

Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton is owned by for-profit hospital system Steward Health Care, which allegedly owes millions to debtors, including a reported $50 million to its landlord. And while Steward officials told the Business Journal last week that the system had secured the funding to keep its hospitals stable, Brockton public leaders and health care officials say the South Shore and surrounding region is severely short on hospital beds and simply can't afford to lose another hospital.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us