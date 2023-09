This Hispanic Heritage Month we're sharing the stories from NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra in our "Speak Now" series.

In this edition, we present the emotional stories from our Hispanic employees, including their struggles and challenges in the United States.

Watch the videos below and join us in celebrating Hispanic culture!

Bianca Beltrán

Dulce Galvao

Oscar Margain

Carla Rojo

Damaris Bonilla