Man seriously injured after stabbing at Planet Fitness gym; man arrested

Authorities are investigating a stabbing that took place at a Planet Fitness gym in Gardner, Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded to an assault and battery at the gym in Victoria Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with a stab wound in the chest, authorities say.

According to police, the man was transported to to UMass hospital via Life Flight.

19-year-old Nunez Lennox, of Revere, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Lennox is expected to be arraigned today in Gardner District Court.