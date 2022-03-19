Teen Killed in Rollover Crash in Meriden, Conn.

A 19-year-old woman was killed in a one-car crash in Meriden early Saturday morning.

Yanilis Santiago, of Middletown, was driving on Research Parkway just before 3 a.m. when she lost control of her car and hit a tree, according to police.

The car rolled over and ended up on its roof, trapping Santiago inside, police said.

Santiago had just finished work at her job in Wallingford, according to police.

Emergency crews rushed Santiago to the hospital, where she later died.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone who worked with Santiago is asked to call Meriden police at (203) 630-6201.