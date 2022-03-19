meriden

Teen Killed in Rollover Crash in Meriden, Conn.

NBC Connecticut

A 19-year-old woman was killed in a one-car crash in Meriden early Saturday morning.

Yanilis Santiago, of Middletown, was driving on Research Parkway just before 3 a.m. when she lost control of her car and hit a tree, according to police.

The car rolled over and ended up on its roof, trapping Santiago inside, police said.

Santiago had just finished work at her job in Wallingford, according to police.

Emergency crews rushed Santiago to the hospital, where she later died.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone who worked with Santiago is asked to call Meriden police at (203) 630-6201.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

meridenMiddletownWallingford
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us