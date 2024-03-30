Teenager arrested in Mattapan armed robberies, police say

A teenager was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with a string of armed robberies in Mattapan, Boston police said.

The 15-year-old was arrested as a suspect in three recent armed robberies, two on Blue Hill Avenue near Vesta Road and one on Harvard Street near Standish Street, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

A replica gun and clothing that matched the suspect's description were found during the arrest of the teenager, who wasn't identified.

The teen was charged with three armed robbery counts, which he's expected to face in Boston Juvenile Court.