Mattapan

Teenager arrested in Mattapan armed robberies, police say

A replica gun and clothing that matched the suspect's description were found during the arrest of the teenager

Getty Images

A teenager was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with a string of armed robberies in Mattapan, Boston police said.

The 15-year-old was arrested as a suspect in three recent armed robberies, two on Blue Hill Avenue near Vesta Road and one on Harvard Street near Standish Street, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

A replica gun and clothing that matched the suspect's description were found during the arrest of the teenager, who wasn't identified.

The teen was charged with three armed robbery counts, which he's expected to face in Boston Juvenile Court.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Mattapan news

Mattapan Jan 17

1 hospitalized after Mattapan stabbing

Boston Dec 30, 2023

Person in custody after shooting at Boston firefighters amid blaze

This article tagged under:

Mattapan
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us