The Museum of Ice Cream is coming to Boston's Seaport

It’s called a museum, and although it may not meet the traditional idea of what makes for a museum, it certainly treats its subject as worthy of the name: The Museum of Ice Cream is coming to the Seaport.

The chain has signed a lease for 12,300 square feet at 121 Seaport Blvd., according to real estate sources. The location is in the building that includes offices for the firms Alexion Pharmaceuticals and PTC and retail stores for Everlane, Mejuri and Helly Hanson.

The Museum of Ice Cream is slated to open in the late spring or early summer of next year. The company didn’t return a message seeking comment. Bialow Real Estate helped broker the lease.

The company’s locations, which require tickets, include an Instagram-worthy pool of sprinkles — not to worry, they’re not real — as well as, of course, ice cream and milkshakes. Other locations — in Austin, Chicago, Miami, New York and Singapore — have ice cream–themed carnival games, a three-story-high slide, swings and a history of ice cream itself.

