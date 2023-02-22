Boston Business Journal

This Home Across From Boston Common Just Sold for Over $28M

By Greg Ryan

It’s not easy for a Beacon Hill home sale to turn heads, even those that cross over into eight figures. But a nearly $30 million transaction? That'll do it.

A townhouse at 56 Beacon St., directly across the street from Boston Common, sold recently for $28.25 million, according to a deed posted online last week. The transaction was an off-market sale.

The sellers are Thomas and Mary Folliard, according to the deed. The duo could not be immediately reached for comment. 

The buyer is listed as a limited liability company. Partners at a firm representing the seller, Warshaw Di Carlo & Associates, declined to comment on the buyer’s identity.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The nearly 10,000-square-foot property sold in 2015 for $11.5 million. A listing from that time described a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom, eight-fireplace home with a four-car heated garage, garden terrace, elevator and more.

The sale isn’t a record in Boston — penthouses at Millennium Tower and the Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences fetched well over $30 million. But it’s well beyond other top Beacon Hill residential sales over the past year, including a coupleof Louisburg Square townhouses that came in a little under $15 million.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us