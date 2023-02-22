This Home Across From Boston Common Just Sold for Over $28M

It’s not easy for a Beacon Hill home sale to turn heads, even those that cross over into eight figures. But a nearly $30 million transaction? That'll do it.

A townhouse at 56 Beacon St., directly across the street from Boston Common, sold recently for $28.25 million, according to a deed posted online last week. The transaction was an off-market sale.

The sellers are Thomas and Mary Folliard, according to the deed. The duo could not be immediately reached for comment.

The buyer is listed as a limited liability company. Partners at a firm representing the seller, Warshaw Di Carlo & Associates, declined to comment on the buyer’s identity.

The nearly 10,000-square-foot property sold in 2015 for $11.5 million. A listing from that time described a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom, eight-fireplace home with a four-car heated garage, garden terrace, elevator and more.

The sale isn’t a record in Boston — penthouses at Millennium Tower and the Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences fetched well over $30 million. But it’s well beyond other top Beacon Hill residential sales over the past year, including a coupleof Louisburg Square townhouses that came in a little under $15 million.

