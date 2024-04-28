Over 1,000 people come out to pro-Palestinian protest in New Haven, Conn.

Over 1,000 people have come out to New Haven for a pro-Palestinian protest on Sunday and the roads that were briefly closed have reopened.

The peaceful protest organized by the Connecticut Palestine Solidarity Coalition started on the New Haven Green and moved to the streets of the city.

Sections of several roads including Chapel Street, Temple Street, York Street and Elm Street were closed at various times on Sunday. All of the roads have since reopened.

"The three demands of the demonstration are 'End US funding for Israel!' 'End the Siege on Gaza! and 'Free Palestine," the group said.

Other protests around the state are also continuing on Sunday including at UConn and at Yale.