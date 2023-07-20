Powerball

Three $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts

One $100,000 winning ticket and seven $50,000 tickets were also sold in the state

By Marc Fortier

Three $1 million winning Powerball tickets were sold in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, $1 million winners were sold at Pride Station & Store in Hadley, Global Montello in Waltham and Shaw's in Franklin.

One $100,000 winning Powerball ticket was also sold at BB Liquors in Arlington, and $50,000 winners were sold at locations in Northampton, Lowell, Taunton, Revere, Brighton, Lynn and Woburn.

Source: Massachusetts Lottery
A winning $1 billion ticket in Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot was sold in Los Angeles, California. The sixth largest in U.S. history and the 3rd largest in the history of the game.

The ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles, according to California Lottery's website.

The numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 7, 13, 10, 24, 11, 24 Power Play: x2

The jackpot was estimated as $1.08 billion with a $558.1 million cash value, according to the game's website.

The Powerball website showed Wednesday night that the jackpot was reset to $20 million. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November.

The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.

