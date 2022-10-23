2 Men Arrested in 2021 Brockton Killing, DA Says

Two men have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in Brockton, Massachusetts, over a year ago, prosecutors said Sunday.

Jauwon Ambers was found shot in the head on Highland Terrace near Spring Street, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said. The 20-year-old from Brockton was pronounced dead at the hospital the next day.

On Friday, Leonardo Monteiro, 22, and Ivanilson Brandao, 23, were arrested by state troopers and Brockton police on warrants in Ambers' killing, prosecutors said. Monteiro was arrested in Brockton and Brandao in Stoughton.

Both are set to face murder charges Monday in Brockton District Court, prosecutors said. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak to the charges.