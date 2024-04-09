UConn to hold championship rally Tuesday night

UConn is holding a championship rally Tuesday night to celebrate the men’s basketball team and welcome the players, coaches and staff home after they won another national title on Monday night.

UConn defeated Purdue, 75-60, on Monday night in Arizona to become the 2024 national champions. This is the second year in a row that UConn has won a national title and the sixth national title overall.

The rally will be at Gampel Pavilion and it is expected to start at 8:30 p.m.

Welcome home the CHAMPS! 🏆



— UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) April 9, 2024

After the Huskies took the title, thousands of students on the Storrs campus celebrated the win and there was some damage.

A few light posts were torn own, some outdoor seating was destroyed and some people also tore street signs out of the ground and threw them through the air.

As of early Tuesday morning, UConn Police made five arrests, according to university officials. in 2023, there were 30 arrests following the championship win.

“Thousands of UConn students and others on the Storrs campus celebrated an amazing Husky victory this evening and the vast majority did so respectfully, responsibly, and safely. There were some incidents of vandalism following the victory, but they were limited in number,” UConn said in a statement. “On the whole, it was a very good night on the Storrs campus and the university looks forward to continuing to celebrate our phenomenal student-athletes, their coaches, and this incredible win.”

No additional details about the rally have been released.