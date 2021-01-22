Vaccine Registration Off to a Quick Start in NH. Here's How to Sign Up

Registration for the next phase of New Hampshire’s coronavirus vaccination plan got off to a quick start Friday, with 60,000 people signing up in the first 40 minutes, Gov. Chris Sununu said.

Registration opened at 8 a.m. for the approximately 325,000 people in phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan. That includes anyone age 65 or older, people with at least two qualifying medical conditions, corrections workers, and staff and residents of residential facilities for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

60,000 Phase 1B vaccine registrations in the first 40 minutes! Let’s go NH! https://t.co/TsRMI388FZ — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) January 22, 2021

The easiest way to register is via the vaccine.nh.gov website. Those who can’t schedule an appointment online can call the state’s 2-1-1 hotline.

Those who sign up online were told to expect an email about scheduling their appointments within three to five days. The first appointments will be scheduled for Tuesday.

What happens after that remains in flux, depending on how much vaccine the state receives every week and how many people want to sign up.

The state has been getting about 17,000 doses per week. At that rate, vaccinating the entire phase 1B group would take until late May. The state’s current plan calls for starting the next phase in March, however, and state officials expect the vaccine supply to increase soon.