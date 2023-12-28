Video shows truck crashing into police SUV and ambulance on icy Oregon road

A commercial truck crashed into a state police SUV and an ambulance in Oregon after the driver lost control of the vehicle on an icy road.

Body-cam footage released from the Black Butte Ranch Police Department showed the crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Highway 20 near the entrance to Suttle Lake in central Oregon. There were no injuries reported.

Police said a state trooper was pulling over onto the shoulder while responding to a different crash when their SUV was struck by an Isuzu commercial truck. The truck driver had lost control of the vehicle due to speed and icy conditions, according to authorities.

The sliding truck then continued forward and slammed into a parked Black Butte Ranch Fire Department ambulance before coming to a stop. Authorities said the ambulance had three medics and one patient from the first crash inside of it during the collision, but no one was left injured.

The truck driver was cited for careless driving, police said.

"Just a reminder to slow down well below the speed limit when you see emergency lights. Our lives are in your hands," the Black Butte Ranch Police Department said in a Facebook post.