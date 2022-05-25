Vigils Held in Uvalde, Other Texas Cities After School Shooting

SAN ANTONIO — Mourners in Uvalde and other Texas cities held vigils Wednesday for the 19 children and two teachers killed in Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school.

“Our hearts are broken. We are devastated,” Pastor Tony Gruben of Baptist Temple Church said at the Uvalde County Fairplex Wednesday evening.

Vigils were also held in San Antonio and in the Texas state capital of Austin.

In San Antonio, around 80 miles to the east, a crying woman distributed flowers and balloons to the mourners who gathered at San Fernando Cathedral.

