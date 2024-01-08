Volunteer firefighter credited with saving family while plowing Trumbull, Conn. roads

A Volunteer firefighter in Trumbull is being hailed a hero after jumping into action early Sunday morning.

“It’s just something I wish everyone would do, kind of thing,” volunteer firefighter Shaun Bogen said.

Bogen is a town employee and was on an overnight plow route early Sunday morning when he came across a scary scene. He crested a hill on Haviland Drive in Trumbull, looked left and saw a garbage truck on fire.

“Drove up in front of the house and laid on the air horn a bunch while I called 911 and talked to my office,” Bogen said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

His training kicked in and after sending for help, he headed toward the flames.

“Shortly after that ran to the front door started banging making sure everybody got up,” Bogen said.

Bogen helped evacuate four adults, including a 90-year-old and three dogs, and is credited with saving all of their lives.

When the fire department arrived, they were able to stop the fire before major damage was done to the home.

“We didn’t know Shaun had been doing all this until almost the fire was out,” Long Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief Greg Sanfanandre said.

Sanfanandre said the entire department is proud of Bogen’s work, and he took no credit for the saves. Attention was only brought to him by fellow firefighters.

“Our training kicked in, the oath we take to protect and serve he lived up to that perfectly he lived up to the oath all first responders take,” Sanfanandre said.

Bogen is quick to push back on the hero label for his actions. He just hopes others would be quick to help, too.

The Long Hill Fire Department is also using this heroic story to remind Connecticut residents to check to ensure your smoke detectors are in working order.