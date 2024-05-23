‘We miss her every day'- Family and friends mark 5 years since Jennifer Dulos disappeared

Friday marks five years since Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan, disappeared.

There has been no sign of her after she dropped her children off at school on May 24, 2019, and she is presumed dead.

Next week, Michelle Troconis will be sentenced after being found guilty on charges connected to the case.

Jennifer Dulos’ good friend, Carrie Luft, released a statement on behalf of the missing mom’s family and friends on Thursday morning.

“As of May 24, Jennifer Farber Dulos has been gone for five years. We miss her every day, in every way. There are so many daily reminders of Jennifer — a shared reference, a musical riff, a delighted laugh, a graceful silhouette in the distance. Her strength of character, her intelligence, and her tenacity live on in her children. She would be so very, very proud of the young adults they have become.

“For us, five years is not a milestone but a marker of cumulative loss and longing. Life goes on, yet grief goes on alongside it, a shadow, a current, the presence of absence.

“We hold fast in our belief that Jennifer’s body will be found. The investigation is active, and we are ever grateful to the Connecticut State Police and the state’s attorney’s office for their continuing work on this case.

“In Jennifer’s memory, we encourage you to hug your loved ones; take time to listen to a child; play your favorite song; or send a note to brighten someone’s day.

“We also urge those who can do so to donate to local organizations that support survivors of intimate partner violence, such as Interval House Hartford; and to organizations that work on behalf of missing and murdered women of color, such as the Black and Missing Foundation, National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, and many others.

“Thank you very much for respecting the privacy of Jennifer’s family and loved ones.”

In March, Michelle Troconis was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence, tampering with physical evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree hindering prosecution.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on May 31.

Troconis was dating Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, when the mom of five disappeared from her New Canaan home on May 24, 2019. Jennifer and Fotis were going through a bitter divorce and child custody battle at the time.

Fotis was charged with murder, which he denied, and he died by suicide in January 2020, soon after he was charged.