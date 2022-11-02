What's Next for the MBTA Without General Manager Steve Poftak?

Steve Poftak is on his way out as the MBTA's general manager, leaving a transit system struggling to meet standards for performance and safety.

“Steve Poftak was a smart guy, sincere guy, tried to do a good job but that wasn’t his background. It was more in academics,” said state Rep. William Straus of the Legislature’s Joint Transportation Committee.

The nation’s oldest subway attracted the ire of the federal authorities following a series of mishap, including the death of a man on the Red Line and a dramatic Orange Line fire. The Federal Transit Administration was highly critical of T’s leadership. The governor has said that Steve Poftak did many things right.

“The system is far more modern than when he became general manager. The bus system is in much better shape than it was when he became general manager. The commuter rail is in much better shape,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

The T’s cardinal sin, according to the FTA, is diverting resources from operational expenses to capital projects, helping to create unsafe conditions.

“I think there are things he probably could’ve done better, but I think ultimately the main failures are with Governor Baker,” said Jarred Johnson of TransitMatters.

Many say the next GM needs to focus on things like hiring, employee morale and bringing back passengers. Representative Strays says there’s one other important requirement: ”If I was to write the résumé, it would be someone who has had not just experience in transit agencies but successful experience in transit agencies,” he said.

Poftak is leaving after the first of the year. The next governor will pick his replacement.