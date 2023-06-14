Wilmington's Sunny Side Cafe closing after 23 years to make way for apartments

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A longtime breakfast and lunch spot in the northern suburbs of Boston is closing, as its space is slated for development.

The Wilmington Apple is reporting that Sunny Side Cafe is shutting down on June 16, with the Daily Voice posting an article about it within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page. A Facebook post from the Jefferson Road eatery says the following about the closure:

With a heavy heart I wanted to let everyone know that we will be closing our doors after 23 years in business. We need to make way for new apartments....We want to thank everyone for your business. We will miss everyone. Most have become friends/ family. Collette and Mary will be serving up breakfast at Cucina Larosa's at Wilmington Plaza in the old Panera. Hope we will still see you.

Sunny Side Cafe first opened in 2000, offering such items as bacon and eggs, pancakes, French toast, waffles, omelets, and breakfast and lunch sandwiches,

The address for Sunny Side Cafe is 2 Jefferson Road, Wilmington, MA, 01887.

