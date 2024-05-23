Police arrest man accused of dumping nursing dog, selling her puppies in Connecticut

Wolcott police have arrested a man who is accused of dumping a nursing dog on the side of the road and selling her puppies, which were too young to be removed from her.

A passerby found the young mother dog running up Spindle Hill by the intersection of Mad River Road on April, Wolcott Dog Pound said on Facebook, and that prompted an investigation.

Police said Jose Solivan, 27, of Waterbury, is accused of dumping Mia, the mother, on the side of the road.

Five of the seven puppies have been recovered and they are doing well, police said.

Solivan has been charged with cruelty to animals and false statement and he turned himself in to the Wolcott Police Department after learning of the warrant.

He has been ordered not to possess any animals, police said.

He is due in court on Thursday.