A 49-year-old woman who was shot in the head in Waterbury last week has died, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots on Eastern Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday, June 15 and found the victim, 49-year-old Becky Switzer, of Waterbury.

She was taken to a hospital and was initially listed in critical condition. Police said Wednesday that she died at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is investigating and they are asking anyone with information to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.