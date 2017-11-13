Police Respond to Incident at Fall River Hospital - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Respond to Incident at Fall River Hospital

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    6 Holiday Party Hacks 
    WJAR-TV

    Massachusetts police are investigating an incident that took place early Monday morning in Fall River.

    WJAR-TV reported that multiple police cruisers were parked outside Charlton Memorial Hospital on Highland Avenue. It was not immediately clear why officers were called there, but a man was escorted away in handcuffs.

    Earlier, police were called to a scene on Airport Road. Authorities later confirmed that the two scenes were connected but did not elaborate.

    Check back for updates.

    Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices