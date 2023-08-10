Patriots reveal new jersey numbers for 2023 rookie class

Some of the New England Patriots' rookies from the 2023 NFL Draft could get their first taste of live game action during Thursday night's preseason opener versus the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

So it wasn't a surprise when the team announced new jersey numbers for each rookie Thursday afternoon. Rookies are typically given generic numbers in OTAs and the early part of training camp before being given their actual number for the regular season.

You'll notice a few of the rookies have the same numbers as veterans. That's because rosters are currently at 90 players going into Week 1 of the preseason, so there's going to be some duplication. If any of these specific players make the final 53-man roster, they will be given a new number.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No. 7: Isaiah Bolden

No. 9: Bryce Baringer

No. 13: Thyrick Pitts

No. 16: Malik Cunningham

No. 19: Christian Gonzalez

No. 28: Ameer Speed

No. 30: Marte Mapu

No. 37: Jourdan Heilig

No. 38: Chad Ryland

No. 61: Sidy Sow

No. 67: Jake Andrews

No. 68: Atonio Mafi

No. 80: Kayshon Boutte

No. 83: Johnny Lumpkin

No. 94: Justus Tavai

No. 99: Keion White

Kickoff for Patriots-Texans is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.